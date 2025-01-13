Arsenal to sack Mikel Arteta? Gunners hierarchy identify 'dream' managerial replacement: report

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is coming under increasing pressure at the Emirates Stadium, after suffering another setback in his pursuit for trophies.

Defeat on Sunday to 10-man Manchester United saw the Gunners knocked out of the FA Cup, while they're also six points behind Liverpool in the Premier League having played a game more.

Heading to St. James' Park to face Newcastle United in the second leg of the League Cup with a two-goal deficit isn't a comforting sight, either, highlighting just how difficult it will be for Arsenal to lift a trophy come the end of the season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could end another season without a trophy

Arteta speaks to his players before the FA Cup penalty shootout with Man United (Image credit: Getty Images)

They are in a strong position in the Champions League, though their automatic progression to the last 16 is by no means certain and tests in the knockout stages will come thick and fast. As a result, 2024/25 could see the Gunners finish their fifth-consecutive campaign trophyless, having started the season with so much promise.

Arteta has won just the 2020 FA Cup since taking over in 2019, and even then that wasn't in front of fans due to Covid.

Inzaghi is on Arsenal's radar (Image credit: Getty Images)

So, that begs the question: has Arteta taken Arsenal as far as he can, and is a new manager needed to try and get them over the line in a competition? Well, new managers are being considered, as per the latest reports.

According to TuttoSport - relayed by Sport Witness - Arsenal are keen on Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi, with the report stating that the club's hierarchy "observe and dream" about hiring the Italian should Arteta leave.

Inzaghi, who ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, has helped his Inter Milan side perform exceptionally since taking over in 2021. He won the 2023/24 Serie A title by 19 points, lifted two Coppa Italia trophies and reached the 2022/23 Champions League final, too.

The Nerazzuri are fighting at the top of Serie A once more this term, too, with Inzaghi's tactical flexibility helping his side remain a constant threat during games. This has impressed Arsenal, who could look to tempt the 48-year-old to London should Arteta's powers begin to wane.

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems highly unlikely that Arsenal would dispense of Arteta anytime soon, though if trophies continue to remain elusive then Inzaghi does represent a fantastic replacement. Arteta should get the 2025/26 campaign to prove his credentials, in what could prove a make-or-break season.