Arsenal, Chelsea AND Tottenham in transfer battle for £43m Eredivisie sensation: report

London rivals Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham could battle it out for Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez.

The Mexico international hit the headlines on Wednesday as became the first player in Feyenoord's history to score a hat-trick away at the Rotterdam club's arch-rivals Ajax.

Feyenoord ran out 4-0 winners in that game, with Gimenez bagging his seventh, eighth and ninth goals of the season – before he reached double figures by bagging his side's third goal in a 3-1 victory over Go Ahead Eagles three days later.

Gimenez has scored 33 goals in 53 appearances for Feyenoord (Image credit: Getty Images)

And Gimenez's prolific start to the campaign appears to have piqued the interest of Premier League clubs.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs are all keeping tabs on the 22-year-old – who found the net 15 times en route to Feyenoord's Eredivisie title triumph last term.

What's your CRAZIEST prediction for this season?

Gimenez joined Feyenoord from Mexican outfit Cruz Azul in the summer of 2022, signing a four-year contract – which he extended by a further year this summer.

Born in Argentina, he has been capped 20 times by Mexico – where he grew up – and was named in their preliminary squad for the 2022 World Cup, although he did not make the final cut.

Gimenez bagged the winning goal for Mexico in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup final against Panama (Image credit: Getty Images)

Feyenoord are said to value Gimenez at €50m (£43.3m) – a fee which all three of the clubs mentioned would appear to be able to afford.

Spurs did lose Harry Kane to Bayern Munich during the last transfer window but have coped brilliantly since, enjoying a storming early season under Ange Postecoglou.

Arsenal may wish to bolster their striking options, but Chelsea are arguably the most in need: the Blues have scored just five Premier League goals this term – the joint second-fewest in the division – although it should be noted that £52m summer signing Christopher Nkunku has yet to feature due to injury.

More transfer stories

Manchester United could make a big January move for a frustrated Bayern Munich star.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino says Chelsea are already working on winter signings.

And PSG's owner is confident that Kylian Mbappe will stay at the club, amid continued links to Real Madrid.