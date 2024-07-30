Arsenal transfer blow as rival president issues contract update

By
published

Arsenal could be frustrated in their latest transfer pursuit

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal’s transfer business stepped up a gear on Monday when the club announced the signing of Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori in a £42million signing from Bologna. 

The 22-year-old is the Gunners’ second signing of the summer, following the permanent signing of goalkeeper David Raya, who spent last season on loan from Brentford

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.