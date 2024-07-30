Arsenal transfer blow as rival president issues contract update

Arsenal’s transfer business stepped up a gear on Monday when the club announced the signing of Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori in a £42million signing from Bologna.

The 22-year-old is the Gunners’ second signing of the summer, following the permanent signing of goalkeeper David Raya, who spent last season on loan from Brentford.

Mikel Arteta’s men will be targeting their first Premier League title since 2003/04 this season and that means more signings are likely on the way, with the club said to be looking to add another central midfielder and a new centre-forward.

VIDEO: Riccardo Calafiori Is The FINAL Piece Of Mikel Arteta's Jigsaw

Following his success with Spain at Euro 2024, Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino has emerged as an Arsenal target, with Arteta looking to add some more experience to the heart of his team. Reports in Spain suggested that Arsenal were ready to do battle with both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, but were buoyed by the fact that the former Newcastle United man wanted to return to the Premier League.

Merino is entering the final year of his contract with Real Sociedad and the club’s president Jokin Aperribay has now revealed that the 28-year-old has been offered a new deal as they do all they can to keep him in the Basque region.

“We are not in any conversation with any club to get any player to leave,” Aperribay told Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mikel Merino won Euro 2024 with Spain this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We knew that the summer was going to be long and that is how it is going to be, we are going to manage [it] during August. We will try to make the team come out stronger. I think that Merino has been honest with Real Sociedad during the last year, if he has not renewed it is because he did not want to tell the fans: ‘I’m staying’ - and then leave.

“I would like him not to leave. If he tells us that he likes any of the offers he has on the table, we will see. We are not negotiating with any club now.

“We are aware that Merino has offers, and we know them. The conversation with him and those around him has been very sincere and hopefully his decision is to stay, he already knows that we want him to stay.

Mikel Merino during his Newcastle United time

“He has had a renewal offer for some time. And if not, we will try to negotiate the best way out for Real.

“Whether [it is his release] clause or not, what we think is that the club has to look to the future. Try to be stronger every year or every day.

“You don’t have to hide behind a contract when a player tells you that he wants to take advantage of an opportunity. Daily work makes us stronger.”

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal interested in two-time Premier League winner: report

Arsenal to repeat transfer trick with shock statement signing: report

'Ricardo Calafiori is a real defender unlike Oleksandr Zinchenko': Former Arsenal defender makes BRUTAL assessment on Ukrainian - and even aims a dig at David Raya