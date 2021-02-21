Arsenal transfer news: Club Brugge midfielder among Gunners' top summer targets

Arsenal have reportedly identified Club Brugge midfielder Odilon Kossounou as one of their leading summer transfer targets.

Kossounou, an Ivory Coast international has starred for the Belgian champions on the domestic and European stage this season, having joined the previous summer from Hammarby of Sweden.

The 20-year is valued at around £8.5 million and has also attracted interest from clubs in Spain, according to the Mirror.

Fellow Ivorians and former Arsenal players Gervinho – currently playing in Italy with Parma – and Emmanuel Eboue are both said to have spoken highly of their compatriot.

With Real Madrid loan pairing Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos both sue to return to their parent club at the end of the season, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will be looking at making additions in the middle of the park.

If Kossounou does move to the Emirates, he may have to make do without European football. It’s been a disappointing 2020/21 for Arsenal, who found themselves hovering just above the relegation zone earlier in the campaign and currently sit tenth.

Having been knocked out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, the Gunners’ only guaranteed way into Europe next season is going to be to finish in the top five, something which looks increasingly unlikely as they languish eight points behind current fifth-place occupiers West Ham.

