Arsenal transfer news: Gunners, Man City and AC Milan want Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand on free transfer

Ryan Bertrand is set to leave Southampton when his contract expires at the end of the season and Arsenal, Manchester City and AC Milan are reportedly among his possible destinations.

The 31-year-old has been at St. Mary’s since arriving from Chelsea in February 2015, but he will soon be heading for the exit after failing to agree a new deal.

Bertrand is an attractive free agent and has therefore caught the attention of several top clubs, according to Goal.

Arsenal made a bid for the England international in January but it was rejected.

However, the Gunners could return this summer and hope to use Bertrand as a back-up to Kieran Tierney, who has struggled with injury problems.

City also see the former Chelsea man as a useful squad player who could bulk up their quota of homegrown players.

The newly crowned Premier League champions are planning on spending most of their budget on Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer.

The idea of cashing in on one of their current full-backs and replacing them with a free agent in Bertrand is therefore an attractive proposition.

Milan are interested, having recently dipped into the English market with loan moves for Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori and Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot, while French side Monaco are also in the race.

