Arsenal transfer news: Gunners striving to beat Manchester United to Kieran Trippier deal

Arsenal are hoping to beat Manchester United to the signing of Kieran Trippier, according to reports.

The England international has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for much of the summer.

Trippier is keen to return to the Premier League after two years at Atletico Madrid.

United want to add him to their squad to provide competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back.

Trippier's versatility - he can play as a wing-back or on the left side of a back four - is also appreciated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But according to The Sun, Arsenal are hoping to steal in and win the race for Trippier from under United's noses.

The Red Devils began negotiations with Atletico before the European Championship but have been unable to agree a fee up to now.

Solskjaer's side have already spent heavily this summer with deals for Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, the second of which is expected to be confirmed this week.

Reports last week stated that Trippier feared his purported switch to Manchester was now unlikely to happen.

But Arsenal could offer him an alternative path back to English football, with Hector Bellerin set to depart.

The Gunners are said to have sounded out Trippier as a potential replacement for the Spaniard.

Atletico are holding out for £34m for the defender, but the north Londoners will hope they budge on that valuation as the end of the transfer window gets closer.

United's offer was for around £20m, and there is no indication at present that they are willing to significantly increase their bid.

However, it remains to be seen if Trippier would be as interested in a move to Arsenal as he supposedly was in a switch to United.

The 30-year-old is from the northwest of England, which was presumably part of the reason for his desire to move to Old Trafford.

United will also be in the Champions League, whereas Arsenal are out of Europe this season. Perhaps Trippier will end up staying put for another year.

