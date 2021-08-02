Manchester United transfer news: Kieran Trippier fears Old Trafford move will not happen

Kieran Trippier fears he will not be able to join Manchester United this summer, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified the England international as a key transfer target ahead of the new season.

After his team finished as runners-up in the Premier League and Europa League last term, Solskjaer is under pressure to deliver silverware in 2021/22.

United will also be expected to mount a sustained challenge for the title, and have duly gone about bolstering their squad before the action gets under way.

Jadon Sancho has already completed his move to Old Trafford, and Raphael Varane is expected to do so this week.

United are also hoping to add Trippier to their ranks before the window closes at the end of the month.

The former Tottenham defender always knew any deal was likely to happen towards the end of the window.

But according to the Daily Star, he is beginning to worry that he will not be able to leave Atletico Madrid this summer.

The Spanish champions want to keep hold of the right-back, who is under contract at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano until 2023.

Atletico would consider selling Trippier but only if they received a fee in the region of £30m.

United had been hoping that Atletico would lower their demands as the weeks wore on, but they have not yet demonstrated a willingness to do so.

Trippier could therefore be forced to spend another season in Spain, despite his desire to return to the Premier League.

And it is not yet clear whether United would be willing to put their pursuit of the 30-year-old on hold for 12 months.

Solskjaer is said to want to acquire an alternative to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who excels in the defensive side of the game but does not offer as much in attack as other full-backs.

Trippier's versatility made him the ideal target, but the man himself is beginning to doubt whether the transfer will happen.

