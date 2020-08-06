Arsenal transfer news: How far along is the move for Philippe Coutinho?

Philippe Coutinho's proposed transfer to Arsenal is at an "advanced" stage, according to Spanish newspaper Sport today.

There isn't much new information in the story, but that has been enough to set off a new round of rumours about the Brazilian and the north London club.

It also helps that Coutinho's agent, Kia Joorabchian, also represents fellow Brazilian Willian – who Arsenal are hoping to prise away from Chelsea in the coming weeks. It's easy to see how the 'super agent' could easily grease the wheels of more than one transfer to the Gunners.

Barcelona are also clearly a club trying to carry out something of a firesale, and seeing out Coutinho – who was signed for £142 million and has an £11 million annual salary – would go some way to balancing the books. The 28-year-old was not on loan at Bayern Munich to get some game-time and break into the Barça squad, after all – it was to ease the financial burden.

How this move would work with Arsenal's own money pressures is less clear, especially after the backlash to the news they plan to make dozens of staff redundant.

Given that, it seems unlikely a quick deal for Coutinho could be sorted – so expect days of speculation ramping up before any potential announcement.

On the plus side, there doesn't currently seem to be any rivals in the race for Coutinho's signature, meaning Arsenal could work out a cheaper deal.

The move for Willian – surely a cheaper option – seems much more likely to be at an advanced stage, while Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey has been a long-term target for Arsenal.

