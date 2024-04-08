Arsenal in offer for Serie A striker, ahead of big summer move: report

Arsenal are ready to sign one of Serie A's best strikers, with an enticing offer made for the star.

The Gunners won again at the weekend against Brighton, sending them top of the table on goal difference – but despite Kai Havertz' excellent form, links to new strikers aren't dying down. Gabriel Jesus has played wide more since returning from injury, while Eddie Nketiah looks set to leave for more game time this summer.

With Arsenal lacking a truly prolific finisher in attack, manager Mikel Arteta is expected to sign another forward, with offers already underway ahead of a summer buy.

Kai Havertz has been in good form for Arsenal of late (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that Arsenal are ready to offer Bologna hitman Joshua Zirkzee £115,000 a week in order to snare the Dutchman – and now, Corriere dello Sport have shared that the Serie A outfit fears he's destined to leave.

I Rossoblu have been one of the most exciting sides to watch in the Italian top division this season, with Thiago Motta masterminding an intelligent style of play that relies on press-baiting and finding space in attack. Zirkzee, who joined from Bayern Munich, has flourished as an all-action centre-forward leading the line.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Zirkzee “knows that he will play in England sooner or later”, with interest from Manchester United, too. In FourFourTwo's view, however, the 22-year-old may well be a backup option.

Joshua Zirkzee is wanted by Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the likes of Victor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen valued much higher, it could well be that contract offers have been tabled with ‘Plan B’ strikers, such as Zirkzee and Benjamin Sesko, in the event that Arsenal cannot sign an elite option.

Zirkzee is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt.

