Arsenal in talks for exciting English wonderkid: report

Arsenal have begun talks over an English wonderkid joining the club this summer.

The Gunners' transfer business has ramped up in recent weeks, with David Raya joining permanently, and a deal for Italy star Riccardo Calafiori in the works. There are also big departures set to happen, with Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga on the verge of exits.

With Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking at improving depth and raising the ceiling of his squad, talks have begun over the signing of one wonderkid who could well have a big future at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya is confirmed to be joining permanently this summer (Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has posted on X (formerly Twitter) that “negotiations are ongoing” for English wonderkid goalkeeper, Tommy Setford, from Ajax.

Despite triggering the buy option on David Raya's loan deal from last season, the north Londoners are in the market for a backup stopper or two, with Aaron Ramsdale almost certain to leave in pursuit of first-team football elsewhere.

Young Estonian international Karl Hein – who has featured on the bench for Arsenal – has recently signed another contract, but Hale End graduate Arthur Okwonkwo has left on a free transfer, following a successful loan at Wrexham last term.

Romano notes that, “Ajax sources see Setford as big talent but [his] current deal expires in June 2025, adding that the England youth keeper is “keen on the move”.

Arsenal want Tommy Setford from Ajax (Image credit: Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, this is a sensible market opportunity for the Gunners, with Setford's contract winding down. It also tallies with information that came out earlier this summer about the club's focuses in the transfer market during this window.

The Athletic's David Ornstein told The Athletic Football Podcast in March that Arsenal would recruit heavily in youth this summer.

