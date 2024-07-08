Arsenal have been granted pathway for Leroy Sane deal, as puzzle pieces fall into place

Arsenal are looking for an elite-level attacker this summer – and can make Leroy Sane that signing, following a busy few weeks in which the stars are starting to align.

Sane spent four years in the Premier League with Manchester City, becoming one of Pep Guardiola's first signings when he moved to the Etihad Stadium in 2016. Things looked set for the Germany star to return back in 2019 but injury meant he stayed another 12 months – before signing for Bayern Munich.

But after a recent exit from Euro 2024, Sane will travel back to Bavaria to find that new manager Vincent Kompany having already signed a potential replacement for him in Michael Olise. With constant links suggesting he could move back to the Premier League, Arsenal are leading the pack.

Michael Olise looks set to replace Olise at Bayern (Image credit: Getty Images)

Couple this with a leaked video of Arsenal potentially signing a German – is it too easy to add two and two and get five, here? Or is Sane a genuine possibility to sign for Arsenal?

Not only would the former Schalke star offer quality depth on both flanks as cover for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, he has already spoken of his admiration for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, having worked together at City. Arteta, of course, has a track record of signing stars he worked with while under Pep Guardiola, having brought Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus to the Emirates Stadium in recent seasons.

“I can just say positive things about Mikel Arteta,” Sane told the Independent in 2020. “Since we started working together, he helped me a lot on the pitch. He tried to improve my football; he told me what I did good and what I did wrong, and he tried to work on it. Next to Pep, they both really helped me and improved me, to bring me to the next level.

“Even now, at Arsenal, for me you can see he’s doing a great job. You can see he has a concept, a way that he wants to play, a way that he wants his team to play, and obviously it will take some time until everybody really understands it. I think he will do a great job as a [head] coach too.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta worked closely with Sane at Man City (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it's more than possible that the winger is a potential option, even if he isn't the first-choice player that they want for the flanks. Confirmation from Bayern that Sane has had surgery on his groin may limit the chances of a move – but something may yet develop in the coming weeks.

The 28-year-old is worth €70 million, according to Transfermarkt.

