Arsenal report: Turkey superstar has agreed terms - and could become surprise next signing
Arsenal are getting on with business this summer, with a surprise Turkey star on the horizon
Arsenal have agreed terms with a major star of Euro 2024, ahead of a surprise move.
The Gunners are getting on with business now after a slow start, having confirmed David Raya's permanent switch from Brentford and all but closed a move for Bologna star, Riccardo Calafiori. A striker has been heavily rumoured, while midfield reinforcements may be added, too.
But among all the expected areas of improvement, Basque boss Mikel Arteta might be about to strike a deal for a Turkey superstar that some weren't quite expecting.
The Express claims today that Arsenal are to “fight” Manchester United over Fenerbahce full-back Ferdi Kadioglu.
The Turkey full-back has “agreed terms” with the north Londoners, according to the reports, but though he has had a breakout summer with his country in Germany, the move would raise eyebrows at this stage.
VIDEO Why Cody Gakpo's A Huge Problem For England
It's widely expected that Arteta is adding Calafiori to the squad to play at left-back, ahead of a plethora of options currently on the books. Jurrien Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior can all play in that position, while Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares are to return from loan this summer.
Kadiolgu not only adds another body there, he poses interesting questions as another right-footer on that side of the pitch. In FourFourTwo's view, terms may well have been agreed with him prior to the Calafiori deal developing – but links persisting with Arsenal are intriguing at this stage, given that there isn't the obvious place for him in the squad.
United are set to be looking for left-back cover for the injury-prone Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, with Kadioglu able to play on either side of the defence.
Kadioglu is worth €21 million, as per Transfermarkt.
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal have a clear pathway to sign Leroy Sane, following an agreement to bring Riccardo Calafiori to the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners could also strike an agreement for a striker, with Viktor Gyokeres still available.
Meanwhile, Arsenal have cancelled season tickets in a bid to crack down on touting.
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.