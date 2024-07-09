Arsenal report: Turkey superstar has agreed terms - and could become surprise next signing

Arsenal have agreed terms with a major star of Euro 2024, ahead of a surprise move.

The Gunners are getting on with business now after a slow start, having confirmed David Raya's permanent switch from Brentford and all but closed a move for Bologna star, Riccardo Calafiori. A striker has been heavily rumoured, while midfield reinforcements may be added, too.

But among all the expected areas of improvement, Basque boss Mikel Arteta might be about to strike a deal for a Turkey superstar that some weren't quite expecting.

Riccardo Calafiori is close to moving to Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Express claims today that Arsenal are to “fight” Manchester United over Fenerbahce full-back Ferdi Kadioglu.

The Turkey full-back has “agreed terms” with the north Londoners, according to the reports, but though he has had a breakout summer with his country in Germany, the move would raise eyebrows at this stage.

VIDEO Why Cody Gakpo's A Huge Problem For England

It's widely expected that Arteta is adding Calafiori to the squad to play at left-back, ahead of a plethora of options currently on the books. Jurrien Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior can all play in that position, while Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares are to return from loan this summer.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kadiolgu not only adds another body there, he poses interesting questions as another right-footer on that side of the pitch. In FourFourTwo's view, terms may well have been agreed with him prior to the Calafiori deal developing – but links persisting with Arsenal are intriguing at this stage, given that there isn't the obvious place for him in the squad.

Ferdi Kadioglu is still linked with Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

United are set to be looking for left-back cover for the injury-prone Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, with Kadioglu able to play on either side of the defence.

Kadioglu is worth €21 million, as per Transfermarkt.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal have a clear pathway to sign Leroy Sane, following an agreement to bring Riccardo Calafiori to the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners could also strike an agreement for a striker, with Viktor Gyokeres still available.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have cancelled season tickets in a bid to crack down on touting.