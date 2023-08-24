Arsenal in talks with Barcelona superstar in huge statement of intent to end the window: report

Arsenal are to hold talks with a Barcelona superstar in a deal that could see them become favourites for the Premier League title.

The Gunners have started the season strongly, winning their opening two games and Mikel Arteta looks to have concluded signing players for now, with a focus set on shifting deadwood. Kieran Tierney and Folarin Balogun are two stars who have been left out of matchday squads so far, with Arsenal hoping to rake in over £60 million from the pair.

But with little depth behind Bukayo Saka on the right wing, they may be scope for a backup in that area, should enough capital be raised.

Bukayo Saka has no natural backup in the Arsenal squad (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

FootballTransfers have made the incredible claim that Arsenal are to enter discussions with Jorge Mendes over the possibility of Ansu Fati joining the club.

Fati doesn't want to leave Barcelona but the Catalan outfit are keen to raise money themselves – and the report claims that both agent Mendes and Barça president Laporta will attempt to persuade the 20-year-old that leaving La Liga is in his best interests.

Fati would likely leave on loan first, with Barcelona wanting to reduce the wage bill at the very least, though they value the La Masia graduate at around £50m.

Despite the suggestions of Fati joining, however, it remains extremely unlikely that Arsenal will move for the starlet right now. There are other areas of the side that feel far more pressing, with defender Jurrien Timber out for the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury and a long-term successor to 30-year-old Thomas Partey still uncertain.

Barcelona's Ansu Fati is of interest to Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arteta has refused to rule out more signings but with the Gunners struggling to sell their fringe players, new signings might have to be put on hold for now.

Fati is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt.

