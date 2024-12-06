Arsenal in talks with Premier League star compared to Dennis Bergkamp: report

Arsenal have opened talks with a Premier League star, as they look to bring in a new forward to bolster their frontline.

The Gunners are chasing Liverpool at the top of the table and find themselves seven points behind the Reds. After beating Manchester United with two goals from corners, meanwhile, manager Mikel Arteta is facing fresh calls to improve his side from open play.

Arsenal have scored 22 times from set-pieces since the start of last season, which is the most in Europe's top five leagues, with a new forward touted to give them an extra edge in attack.

Arsenal pursuing deal for ‘Dennis Bergkamp’-like star

Dennis Bergkamp scores for Arsenal against Newcastle in the Premier League in March 2002 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have several options at centre-forward. Kai Havertz is more of a target man, while Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard are more suited to playing as a false nine.

Dennis Bergkamp, meanwhile – ranked at no.68 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest footballers of all time – was known for his velvet first touch during his time at Arsenal and is still adored by fans today.

Arsenal have several attacking options (Image credit: Getty Images)

CaughtOffside are reporting that Arsenal have begun talks over bringing Matheus Cunha to the Emirates Stadium, after the Brazilian was recently compared to Bergkamp.

Cunha has been a bright spot in Wolverhampton Wanderers' disappointing campaign. He has a record of almost a goal every other game in the Premier League since moving to the Midlands from Atletico Madrid in 2023.

After a good display against Fulham recently, BBC pundit Ashley Williams compared the 25-year-old's touch for one goal to Bergkamp – and Cunha certainly has a similar frame and physicality.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Cunha would be a sensible signing with room to grow at Arsenal, given that he could be eased into a rotational role in the team without being a big enough name to demand minutes.

Matheus Cunha has begun talks with Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

A move for the Brazil international is still at an early stage, however. These talks may just be preliminary, with very little concrete interest reported elsewhere.

Cunha is worth €45 million, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal take on Fulham this weekend when Premier League action returns.