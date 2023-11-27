Arsenal make €120m striker their top summer target, in HUGE statement of intent: report

Arsenal could be about to smash their transfer record for a superstar striker as Mikel Arteta plans European domination.

The Gunners are top of the table following victory away to Brentford, despite being nowhere near their fluid best in front of goal this season. The defence has been imperious, though questions have been asked of the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah leading the line.

With neither striker particularly impressing at the weekend once more, Arsenal's firepower is a constant topic of conversation – though perhaps not for long.

Arsenal may be about to upgrade their forward options (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The Express has reported that the north Londoners want to make Nigerian hitman Victor Osimhen their star signing this summer – and that one of three Gunners could be sacrificed in return.

With Napoli demanding an astronomical fee for the 24-year-old, the report suggests that one of Nuno Tavares, Jorginho or Thomas Partey could be used as collateral in any deal. Jorginho used to play for the current Scudetto holders but is out of contract at the end of the season, complicating his role in any swap deal.

Transfermarkt values Osimhen to be worth €120 million – but Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis could even ask for more.

Victor Osimhen is Arsenal's top target (Image credit: Getty Images)

Napoli signed the striker for a club-record fee of €70m, potentially rising to €80m with add-ons, making him the most expensive African transfer ever – but it's believed that they inserted a hefty sell-on clause with his former side Lille.

Should that clause be around the 30 per cent mark, I Partenopei would have to sell the star for over €120m to make a clear profit.

