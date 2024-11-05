Arsenal moving for perfect midfield partner for Declan Rice - in first huge post-Edu transfer: report

Arsenal are primed to launch an offensive for a top midfield target, to sit alongside Declan Rice.

The move could well be the first without Edu Gaspar. The Brazilian yesterday resigned as sporting director, signalling a likely change in the club's transfer strategy moving forward, as manager Mikel Arteta adapts off the field without his righthand man.

Edu has been close to Arteta ever since hiring the Basque boss five years ago – but as Arteta's influence grows, he could see more of his transfer targets come to fruition in Arsenal's new backroom structure.

Arsenal want a new midfielder to sit next to Declan Rice

Arsenal players Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka celebrate (Image credit: Getty Images)

Declan Rice became Arsenal's all-time record signing when he joined the Gunners from fellow London club, West Ham United, in the summer of 2023, making an instant impact in the title race last term.

The England international is ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now, but seemingly has a perpetual debate hanging over him as to his best position – whether No.6 or No.8 – and who should play alongside him for club and country. Arteta opted with Jorginho to great success last season, since moving Rice a little further forward to accommodate new buy Mikel Merino.

Mikel Merino has played alongside Rice this season (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Imagess)

Now, Sky Sports Germany journalist, Kerry Hau, has noted Arsenal's interest in Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Larsson.

The north Londoners are reportedly one of several stars eyeing up the Swede, who has no release clause in the Bundesliga. He has caught the eye this season with his progressive performances from midfield, steadily developing since arriving from Malmo in 2023.

“The 20-year-old Swede has already aroused the interest of several top clubs,” Hau says. “According to our information, the Premier League is currently looking at him.”

Arteta has always had a big say in transfers at Arsenal and in FourFourTwo's view, that could be able to grow even further, as the Gunners oversee a transition period between directors behind the scenes, with the current manager providing stability in decision-making when it comes to bringing in future talent.

Larsson may well be a difficult target to snare, however. The lack of a concrete clause means that a negotiation would be necessary to sign him and if recent seasons are anything to go by, Arsenal would rather pay premium for Premier League-proven talent, rather than taking gambles on wonderkids from overseas leagues.

Larsson is valued at €28 million, according to Transfermarkt, with a contract that runs out in 2029 following a recent renewal. Arsenal take on Inter Milan this week when Champions League action returns.