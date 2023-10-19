Arsenal ready to offload star to Europe, following reduction in game-time: report

Arsenal are prepared to sell one of the more experienced members of their squad in January, with offers on the table.

The Gunners have bought well in the past 12 months, recruiting the likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, David Raya, Leandro Trossard and Jorginho – but haven't sold quite so successfully, raising modest fees for stars such as Folarin Balogun and Granit Xhaka to boost the transfer budget.

One of those incoming stars of the last year could be heading away from the Emirates Stadium already, however, after failing to hold down a consistent first-team spot.

Arsenal have spent big recently (Image credit: Getty Images)

Calciomercato claims that Juventus are looking to sign Jorginho, a year after the Italian swapped west London for north.

With Cristiano Giuntoli now installed at the Italian giants, he is set to have his sights set on Jorginho. The midfielder is said to be "loyal" to Giuntoli, the man who brought him to Napoli.

VIDEO: How Arsenal FINALLY Beat Manchester City At Their Own Game

Jorginho will be 32 when the transfer window reopens and was signed as a stopgap midfield option to cover for Thomas Partey last season, when a deal for Moises Caicedo broke down. Now, Arsenal have Partey and Jorginho as options at No.6 alongside Declan Rice and Mohamed Elneny.

The Italian regista has managed just 10 starts under Mikel Arteta but his influence is much greater. He was selected to start in midfield against Manchester City before the international break and is regarded as one of the calmest, most reliable players that Arteta has in possession.

Jorginho of Arsenal during a training session (Image credit: Getty Images)

Partey has also been linked with a move away from the capital.

Jorginho is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €15 million.

More Arsenal stories

Declan Rice has exclusively revealed to FourFourTwo why he chose to sign for Arsenal this summer.

FFT also caught up with former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey, who explained why he turned down a move to the Saudi Pro League in favour of re-joining Cardiff City.

Meanwhile, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has said that leaving Real Madrid was the "best decision" he could have made for his career.