Arsenal report: Mikel Arteta favourite offered astonishing 'lifetime contract'

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is looking to improve his squad - and may have to contend with an outrageous contract offer this summer

Mikel Merino of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team&#039;s second goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Arsenal FC at The King Power Stadium on February 15, 2025 in Leicester, England.
Mikel Merino of Arsenal celebrates scoring against Leicester City (Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is looking to bring in high-quality additions to his squad this summer – with a ‘lifetime contract’ on the horizon for one star putting a spanner in the works.

The Gunners smashed Real Madrid 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium midweek, in one of the biggest statements of Arteta's reign to give his side a massive chance of getting to a Champions League semi-final.

But with Arteta proving Arsenal's potential on the pitch, the pressure is on the club to deliver the signings that can help the Basque boss deliver silverware this summer.

Summer business for Arsenal has already begun

GIRONA, SPAIN- JANUARY 28: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks during the UEFA Champions League 202/25 press conference at Estadi Montilivi on January 28, 2025 in Girona, Spain. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal are already close to tying up two transfers this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having installed Italian sporting director Andrea Berta during the last international break, the North Londoners' summer business is already underway.

Earlier this year, Spanish outlet AS reported that Espanyol would accept a transfer bid from Arsenal “without hesitation” after the North Londoners had agreed terms with goalkeeper Joan Garcia – while Sami Mokbel wrote in The Mail earlier this year that a move for no.6 Martin Zubimendi is “virtually complete”.

Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi of Spain thanks the fans during the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal leg one match between Netherlands and Spain at De Kuip on March 20, 2025 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Arsenal's move for Zubimendi is all but done (Image credit: Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

With attack still an area that Arsenal want to add serious depth to, Nico Williams is a major target for the club, with journalist and Arsenal expert Charles Watts telling CaughtOffside that Arteta “would love to sign” his fellow Basque.

Now, Spanish publication Estadio Deportivo are reporting that the attacker – ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left wingers in the world right now – is mulling over an incredible extension at Athletic Club.

According to the report, the Spanish international is considering what they describe as a “lifelong contract” while looks to increase his release clause substantially from the €60 million that Arsenal are currently interested in paying.

FourFourTwo understands that a meeting was set between Williams' agent and Arsenal chief Berta recently – though Estadio Deportivo now writes that, “A change in Nico Williams' future could surprise both Barça and the English clubs that were keen to sign him.”

Nico Williams left winger of Athletic Club and Spain during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match between Athletic Club and FC Viktoria Plzen at Estadio de San Mames on January 30, 2025 in Bilbao, Spain.

Nico Williams has been high on the radar of Arsenal for a while now (Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, concurs and has noted that Arsenal need to “forget about” Williams.

Williams is worth €70 million, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal host Brentford this weekend when Premier League action returns.

Spanish football expert Graham Hunter: ‘Athletic will say no to selling Williams on the cheap: they're not obliged to’

Atletico Madrid's sporting director Andrea Berta has also been touted

Andrea Berta has a tough job to convince Nico Williams to join Arsenal (Image credit: Alamy)

“Nico is such a dynamic, important footballer but no, I don't think the market will be big for him.

“He's had a pretty indifferent season. He’s had far too many niggling injuries, which have stripped him of some of his superpower, which is using the ball and being comfortable with the ball at high speed, and his absolute glowing self-confidence. Some of that has dipped because physically he's never had a season like this.

“I think that clubs will look at the scene probably try and be bit miserly and try and do a deal on the cheap, and I think Athletic will say no: they're not obliged to sell there.

I'm pretty sure they're going to play Champions League football: that means gigantic revenue. Particularly in a robust financial position.

“Unless Nico comes out and says, 'I absolutely command to leave,' which I don't think he's going to do, I think it's slight odds against that he leaves.

“The market is so mad that obviously an offer from a club that he cannot resist might come in, that's true. But I think he’ll stay by August – and I hope that's true.”

