Arsenal slash asking price of key star in shock bid to sell him in January: report

Arsenal want to move on one of their most experienced players at a knockdown price.

The Gunners are enjoying a strong start to the season, finding themselves still unbeaten in the Premier League. Declan Rice has settled perfectly into Mikel Arteta's midfield, giving them added bite in the centre of the park – but it could spell the end for another star.

With Arteta wanting to evolve his team, attention is turning to potential outgoings, as Arsenal plan their business over the next two transfer windows.

Declan Rice has settled in nicely at Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Tutto Mercato, Thomas Partey is now available for just £26 million, with Arteta growing tired of the Ghanaian's unavailability.

Partey was an everpresent for Atletico Madrid while playing in La Liga but has been dogged with fitness struggles in North London. He recently missed the Champions League clash against Sevilla and looks to be out for another few weeks – while the Africa Cup of Nations will see him travel for international duty and miss more action in the Premier League.

Arsenal were reportedly open to selling the midfielder in the summer, some two years after buying him for around £45m. There were few takers, however, with Juventus showing an interest but lacking the financial might to involve themselves with an offer.

While Partey has been integral to Arteta since his move, he has played more of a peripheral role this term, starting the season at right-back and failing to oust Declan Rice from the No.6 position, as Jorginho has been preferred for recent big fixtures.

Thomas Partey has struggled with injury issues at Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, as per Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Partey is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt.

