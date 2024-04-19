Arsenal exclusive: Thierry Henry was motivated to complete 2003/04 season unbeaten - after huge honour rejection

By Mark White
published

Former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein has revealed the personal motivation that Thierry Henry had to lead Gunners to their last title

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry
(Image credit: PA)

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry had a fire within him to keep the Gunners unbeaten, due to a major individual snub.

That's according to former Highbury vice-chairman David Dein, who brought the Frenchman to north London in 1999. Henry scored 228 goals while at Arsenal and 20 years ago this month, helped the Gunners to clinch a league title at White Hart Lane, before finishing the entire season without losing once.

