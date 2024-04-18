Arsenal give go-ahead to complete Victor Osimhen deal, following transfer bombshell: report

By Matthew Holt
published

Arsenal have been the green light to sign Victor Osimhen and fix their apparent issues up front

Arsenal target and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

The 25-year-old is one of the most sought-after strikers in European football and has risen to stardom over the past 18 months in Serie A.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1