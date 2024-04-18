Arsenal give go-ahead to complete Victor Osimhen deal, following transfer bombshell: report

Arsenal have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

The 25-year-old is one of the most sought-after strikers in European football and has risen to stardom over the past 18 months in Serie A.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid are all rumoured to have shown interest in the Nigeria international but Mikel Arteta's side are now favourites to land him this summer.

WATCH | Napoli's Deleted TikToks MOCKING Victor Osimhen

According to fresh reports via teamTALK, Mauricio Pochettino's side have decided they wish to pursue Lille's Jonathan David instead of Osimhen later this year. Valued at £42.8m, the Canadian international has been superb once again in Ligue 1 this term, netting 23 goals in 40 outings so far.

At 24, the former Gent forward is in high demand but Chelsea's interest means the Gunners can now focus on agreeing a deal for Osimhen when the summer transfer window officially opens in August.

Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Eddie Nketiah have all been rotated in attack for Arsenal so far this season, with the trio having scored 24 goals between them. However, Arteta is once again eyeing further reinforcements much like he did last summer after blockbuster moves for Declan Rice and Havertz.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz was brought in from Chelsea last summer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Insisting plans are already in place, Osimhen is expected to soon make a decision on his future and the Arsenal boss has ignited rumours as of late that a potential move could be on the cards later this year.

"The plans that we have for the summer are very clear, they were done almost at the start of the season understanding what we can have, the contract situations with some players, and how we can improve certain areas of the team," began the Spaniard. "This situation doesn't change that."

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal don't need a striker: they desperately need to fix their midfield



Arsenal to make £40m sale to fund new striker: report



Ex-Arsenal captain teases sensational move for Mykhailo Mudryk this summer