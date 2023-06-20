Arsenal target Jurrien Timber already has "agreement" in place: report

Arsenal and Jurrien Timber have "an agreement on a multi-year commitment", according to reports in the Netherlands.

The Athletic's David Ornstein broke the news that a £30 million bid for Ajax defender Timber had been launched by the Gunners, with the hope that a compromise could be reached. With two years left on Timber's contract, the Amsterdammers are in a position where a sale feels likely this summer.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is eyeing a right-sided defender who can provide versatility and has the ability to drift into midfield – and it appears as if terms have already been agreed.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to add defensive cover this summer (Image credit: Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

De Telegraaf in the Netherlands says that new Ajax boss Maurice Steijn has been told that Timber would depart if a top club came in for him, with Timber reportedly agreeing a long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium.

"According to sources around Ajax, the player himself already has an indication of what he can earn at Arsenal and there is an agreement on a multi-year commitment," the report says. "But first it's up to the clubs."

In some ways, this will feel like deja vu for Arsenal fans. Timber being linked with the north Londoners has come out of the blue in a similar way to fellow Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, for a similar fee of £30m.

Just like back then, Ajax are demanding closer to £50m – a fee that Arsenal refused to pay. Ultimately, they were beaten to Martinez by Manchester United.

Lisandro Martinez was linked with Arsenal, similarly to Jurrien Timber this summer (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Arsenal are also said to be progressing with deals for Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

Timber is valued at €42m by Transfermarkt.

