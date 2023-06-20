Arsenal target Jurrien Timber already has "agreement" in place: report

By Mark White
published

Arsenal are pursuing Ajax's Jurrien Timber, with terms already discussed with the Dutch star

Arsenal target Jurrien Timber of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax v Fortuna Sittard at the Johan Cruijff Arena on April 9, 2023 in Amsterdam Netherlands
(Image credit: Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Jurrien Timber have "an agreement on a multi-year commitment", according to reports in the Netherlands.

The Athletic's David Ornstein broke the news that a £30 million bid for Ajax defender Timber had been launched by the Gunners, with the hope that a compromise could be reached. With two years left on Timber's contract, the Amsterdammers are in a position where a sale feels likely this summer. 

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is eyeing a right-sided defender who can provide versatility and has the ability to drift into midfield – and it appears as if terms have already been agreed.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds the fans at full-time of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal at the London Stadium on April 16, 2023 in London, United Kingdom.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to add defensive cover this summer (Image credit: Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

De Telegraaf in the Netherlands says that new Ajax boss Maurice Steijn has been told that Timber would depart if a top club came in for him, with Timber reportedly agreeing a long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium.

"According to sources around Ajax, the player himself already has an indication of what he can earn at Arsenal and there is an agreement on a multi-year commitment," the report says. "But first it's up to the clubs."

In some ways, this will feel like deja vu for Arsenal fans. Timber being linked with the north Londoners has come out of the blue in a similar way to fellow Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, for a similar fee of £30m. 

Just like back then, Ajax are demanding closer to £50m – a fee that Arsenal refused to pay. Ultimately, they were beaten to Martinez by Manchester United.

Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on August 07, 2022 in Manchester, England

Lisandro Martinez was linked with Arsenal, similarly to Jurrien Timber this summer (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Arsenal are also said to be progressing with deals for Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. 

Timber is valued at €42m by Transfermarkt.

Arsenal transfer news is ramping up this summer, with the Gunners set to loosen their wage structure to attract the best players.

Moises Caicedo is heavily linked, Xavi Simons is on the radar, Ivan Fresneda could join and Ilkay Gundogan is wanted, too. Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too – with William Saliba, Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey all wanted by clubs overseas.

Jay Bothroyd, meanwhile, has told FFT that the Gunners perhaps surprisingly, should be in the market for a striker.

