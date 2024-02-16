Major Arsenal target to sign big contract next month, ahead of potential summer move: report

Arsenal's summer transfer plans are starting now, with one major target signing a big contract next month.

The Gunners began planning for their summer 2023 window this time last year, with Declan Rice identified as the major signing that manager Mikel Arteta wanted to bring to the Emirates Stadium. Rice has been a palpable hit, following his £105 million move – but that all started from a meeting with Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar.

The groundwork is already being laid for the coming summer, too, with Arsenal said to be eyeing recruits across the pitch, as Arteta raises the floor of the squad, having lifted the ceiling last summer with the acquisition of Rice.

Declan Rice's move was months in the pipeline (Image credit: Getty Images)

One major target, however, is set to sign a new contract, with Ajax wonderkid Jorrel Hato said to have committed to a new deal in Amsterdam, as per ESPN Netherlands.

The defender is said to be penning the deal next month when he turns 18, seemingly allaying fears that he could depart de Godenzonen on a cut-price deal abroad. But Hato's new contract doesn't necessarily exclude the possibility of a move this summer.

Ajax are primarily a selling club and with the Eredivisie side struggling this season to qualify for European competition, it's feasible that Hato's new extension could include a sensible release clause – or at least the agreement that he can move on this summer for the right bidder.

Jorrel Hato is wanted by Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Standard have previously linked Arsenal with Hato, while the Gunners have previous in dealing with Ajax, having signed Jurrien Timber from the Dutch giants last summer.

Hato is worth €22m, according to Transfermarkt.

