Arsenal preparing sensational January transfer for boyhood Gunners fan: report

Arsenal are working on bringing a boyhood Gunners fan to the Emirates Stadium in January, as they look to topple Manchester City this term.

Despite having spent over £200m on new players in the summer, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has recognised that the squad is still slightly short and could do with some extra quality for the second half of the campaign.

Indeed, Roy Keane suggested last week that Arsenal need a reliable centre-forward to score goals if they're to go one step further and win the Premier League, and the Gunners might just have identified the perfect man.

Keane doesn't believe Nketiah or Jesus score enough goals for Arsenal to win the title (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal are lining up a January move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, despite the Englishman only recently signing a five-year deal with the Midlands-based club.

With Watkins' contract running until 2028, he certainly won't come cheap. Transfermarkt values him at £50m, but expect Arsenal to have to shell out considerably more if they're to land the 27-year-old. Ivan Toney has been previously quoted a £80m price tag, and it's hard to argue Watkins being far off that.

Watkins has started the 2023/24 campaign in prolific form, scoring seven goals and assisting a further four in 13 games in all competitions for Aston Villa. He also bagged on his return to the England team against Australia last Friday, as he looks to cement his place in the England squad for Euro 2024.

Watkins has been on fire for Aston Villa under Unai Emery (Image credit: Getty Images)

Watkins, a boyhood Arsenal fan, has previously spoken about his dream of turning out for the club, too, while also highlighting his love for Thierry Henry. A move, therefore, could still happen.

“That’s the dream, to play for Arsenal one day," Watkins told Sports Gazette at the 2020 London Football Awards. "But, you know, it’s a long shot.

“I’m an Arsenal fan so Thierry Henry was my [idol] he’s unbelievable to watch. He was the idol growing up really.”

More Arsenal stories

Declan Rice has exclusively revealed to FourFourTwo why he chose to sign for Arsenal this summer.

FFT also caught up with former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey, who explained why he turned down a move to the Saudi Pro League in favour of re-joining Cardiff City.

Meanwhile, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has said that leaving Real Madrid was the "best decision" he could have made for his career.