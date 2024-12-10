Arsenal want Dan Ashworth - for a VERY different kind of revolution

Arsenal are looking to bring Dan Ashworth in as sporting director, in a shock move prompted by his departure at Manchester United.

Ashworth left Old Trafford on Sunday, after just five months behind the scenes at the club. The former Newcastle United man was tasked with a rebuild over the summer but reportedly had differing ideas over Erik ten Hag's successor.

With Arsenal's own sporting director Edu Gaspar leaving, too, ESPN's senior football writer James Olley says that Ashworth is in the frame at London Colney – and he could be about to oversee a very different revolution…

Dan Ashworth would be tasked with re-establishing ‘the Arsenal way’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was a former club captain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have established a structure led by former players in Mikel Arteta (manager) and Per Mertesacker (academy director), along with the outgoing Edu (sporting director) and Jack Wilshere (under-18s manager). A new director could be hired to redefine this “Arsenal DNA”.

And who better than Ashworth? Much of his work with England was to define the playing style and philosophy – and while Arsenal already have a successful one in place, Ashworth's role would be in ensuring that all targets, academy prospects and even the women's team – currently managerless – follow suit.

Ashworth could re-build Hale End

Arsenal have had immense success from their academy (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal have had big success stories from their academy, in Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah in recent years. But more recently, fewer prospects have been stepping up into the first team.

Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly – both included in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season – were promoted over the summer, but highly-rated talents like Amario Cozier-Duberry, Charlie Patino and Reuell Walters all left after finding opportunities hard to come by. Ashworth's focus on youth on Old Trafford, however, is a positive sign for the Gunners.

Arsenal are not yet at the level of a Chelsea or Manchester City where they can reliably turn a profit from academy products, while the club want to ensure a pathway for their best prospects. Max Dowman, just 14 years old, is expected to be the next one.

With Jack Wilshere leaving, Ashworth may well work with Mertesacker to ensure the future of Hale End is as prosperous as it's been ever since the Arsene Wenger days.

The club could be about to upgrade facilities, too

Arsenal may be about to transform their stadium (Image credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Arsenal want to upgrade the Emirates Stadium. The ‘Carpet’, as it's known, is ranked at No.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best football stadiums in Britain, but it feels a little outdated in a few aspects, even though it only opened in 2006.

Any new sporting director should have to consider a club increasing capacity in their stadium – but this is a ground that was built with Wenger's input. The Frenchman helped design aspects of the ground, and Ashworth's vast experience across all levels of football should position him well to relay between Arteta, Arsenal's owners KSE, and construction firms taking on the upgrade.

Manchester United was a project in its infancy: Arsenal is something very different altogether. Is Ashworth the manager to take the Gunners to the next level?