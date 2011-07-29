Arshavin: Dzagoev is Russia’s hottest prospect

The 21-year-old has been a consistent performer for CSKA Moscow since signing in 2008 from FC Akademiya Tolyatti, and has helped his side reach top spot in the Russian Premier League with a little more than half the season completed.

It is believed that Arsenal are competing with North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur for the Russian’s signature, although Dzagoev has previously admitted his interest in a move to Chelsea.

Ignoring Dzagoev’s intentions, Arshavin spoke highly of his international team-mate, claiming that he will be an essential cog in the future of Russian football.

Speaking to Sovsport.ru he said: "I think Alan is the most talented young footballer from Russia."

However, Arshavin did acknowledge that Dzagoev still has some further development to undergo before he is an asserted star for his national team.

"I hope he can develop as a player and he will be the key member of the national team."

Dzagoev is rumoured to have been courted by Real Madrid in the past, with the attacking midfielder believed to have rejected their advances in order to remain in Moscow.

The midfielder has enjoyed a rapid rise to the pinnacle of football in Russia, becoming their youngest outfield debutant when he was only 18-years-old.

ByKillian Woods