Arturo Vidal admits Chile lack motivation for Copa America third-place play-off

Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal admits there is little inclination among the squad to play their Copa America third-place play-off against Argentina.

Defeat to Peru on Thursday has left coach Reinaldo Rueda having to lift his players for Saturday’s consolation match.

And Vidal’s comments suggest that is going to be a difficult task.

“It’s a match in which the third place is fought for, which is not important, it’s just to fulfil it,” the Barcelona midfielder told a press conference.

“If we look at it coldly, there is not much desire to play for third place.

“We have to rest and try to get the best out of this cup. I’m sad for the group, but we’re still more united than ever.”

If a third-place play-off was disappointing for Chile, it was devastating for Argentina who lost to their fiercest rivals and hosts Brazil.

Another major tournament without a trophy has placed intense scrutiny on coach Lionel Scaloni.

However, he refused to discuss his future with a game still to play in the tournament.

“I don’t think it’s time to talk about that, it’s not what I’m worried about right now,” said the 41-year-old.