Aston Villa and Liverpool battling it out for 24-year-old La Liga superstar: report
Both clubs want to bring the talented Frenchman to England this month
Liverpool and Aston Villa are said to be going toe-to-toe as they compete for a January addition.
Arne Slot's side are flying high at the top of the Premier League and still have an outside chance of completing a quadruple this season. Aston Villa meanwhile have seen a slight drop off due to their involvement in the UEFA Champions League.
But one thing both teams have in common is their interest in one 24-year-old from Spain who continues to stand out and could yet move to the Premier League this winter.
Aston Villa and Liverpool want to sign Sevilla defender Loic Bade
According to Sports Witness, Aston Villa are pushing ahead with their attempts to sign Sevilla star Loic Bade this month, but face stiff competition from Liverpool and Newcastle United.
The France Under-21 international is yet to make his debut for the senior side but twice made the bench during the UEFA Nations League back in October. Bade has so far played 16 times for Los Rojiblancos this season.
According to additional information from Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa opened talks with Sevilla on Tuesday and now wish to push ahead with a permanent transfer. Liverpool and Newcastle are yet to follow up on their own rumoured interest.
Bade stands at an imposing 6ft 3' and has been a standout performer for Sevilla in recent seasons. He has this season formed a solid partnership with Serbian defender Nemanja Gudelj.
Bade has already briefly tasted life in England by signing on loan for Nottingham Forest in 2022. His stay lasted just four months and the 24-year-old returned to his then club Rennes without making a single first-team appearance.
“It was the coach’s responsibility," he said back in 2023. "He had other preferences in his choices, and I respected him. I don’t know what would have happened because I didn’t get the chance to play, but I’ll take the fact that I’m important here and now."
In FourFourTwo's view, the Villans would be making a smart move for Bade given his age and experience in La Liga. The 24-year-old even scored against Manchester United for Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League in 2023.
Aston Villa are back in Premier League action this week as they host Everton on Wednesday. Click here to find out how you can watch the game LIVE.
