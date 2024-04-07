Athletic Club to celebrate Copa del Rey win on famous barge, La Gabarra, after first major trophy in 40 years

By Ben Hayward
published

Athletic Club's players will set sail on the club's famous barge to celebrate their Copa del Rey win – a first major trophy in 40 years

Athletic Club players celebrate their Copa del Rey final win over Mallorca in April 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Athletic Club players and coaching staff will celebrate Saturday's Copa del Rey final win over Mallorca on their famous barge – La Gabarra – after picking up a first major trophy in 40 years.

One of Spain's most famous and historic clubs, Athletic have won La Liga eight times and are now 25-time champions of the Copa del Rey – but the Basque outfit had not lifted either trophy since a league and cup double in 1983/84.

