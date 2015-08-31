Aulas thrilled at sell-on profits from Martial deal

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas says Anthony Martial's proposed transfer to Manchester United will initially earn his club €10million in sell-on fees.

Martial moved from Lyon to Monaco in June 2013 for €5m, and the France international is now poised to make the move to Old Trafford after scoring just 13 goals for the Principality club.

Various fees have been reported, with some in France suggesting United could pay as much as €80m (£58.2m) for the 19-year-old.

That is good news for Lyon, who stand to benefit significantly from the deal.

"He is great prospect, which is why we had rights for the resale," Aulas said. "It is a very nice deal for Anthony and I am very happy.

"We were smart enough to handle the short and the long term.

"Money raised? In the short term 10 million. With the bonus, we will improve in the future."