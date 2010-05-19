Australia's route to the World Cup finals
May 19 (Reuters) - Australia's route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:
R3: Asian qualifying round three R4: Round four
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
Asia Group One - Round Three
P W D L F A Pts
AUSTRALIA * 6 3 1 2 7 3 10
Qatar * 6 3 1 2 5 6 10
Iraq 6 2 1 3 4 6 7
China 6 1 3 2 3 4 6
* Qualified for Round Four
Asia Group One - Round Four
P W D L F A Pts
AUSTRALIA * 8 6 2 0 12 1 20
Japan * 8 4 3 1 11 6 15
Bahrain ** 8 3 1 4 6 8 10
Qatar 8 1 3 4 5 14 6
Uzbekistan 8 1 1 6 5 10 4
* Qualified for the 2010 FIFA World Cup
* Qualified for playoff
RESULTS
R3 06.02.08
Australia 3 Qatar 0
In Melbourne
Scorers: Joshua Kennedy 10, Tim Cahill 18, Marco Bresciano 33
- -
R3 26.03.08
China 0 Australia 0
In Kunming
- -
R3 01.06.08
Australia 1 Iraq 0
In Brisbane
Scorer: Harry Kewell 47
- -
R3 07.06.08
Iraq 1 Australia 0
In Dubai
Scorer: Emad Mohammed 27
- -
R3 14.06.08
Qatar 1 Australia 3
In Doha
Scorers:
Qatar: Khalfan Al Khalfan 90+4
Australia: Brett Emerton 17, 56, Harry Kewell 75
- -
R3 22.06.08
Australia 0 China 1
In Sydney
Scorer: Sun Xiang 11
- -
R4 10.09.08
Uzbekistan 0 Australia 1
In Tashkent
Scorer: Scott Chipperfield 26
- -
R4 15.10.08
Australia 4 Qatar 0
