Trending

Australia's route to the World Cup finals

By

May 19 (Reuters) - Australia's route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:

R3: Asian qualifying round three R4: Round four

HOW THEY QUALIFIED

Asia Group One - Round Three

P W D L F A Pts

AUSTRALIA * 6 3 1 2 7 3 10

Qatar * 6 3 1 2 5 6 10

Iraq 6 2 1 3 4 6 7

China 6 1 3 2 3 4 6

* Qualified for Round Four

Asia Group One - Round Four

P W D L F A Pts

AUSTRALIA * 8 6 2 0 12 1 20

Japan * 8 4 3 1 11 6 15

Bahrain ** 8 3 1 4 6 8 10

Qatar 8 1 3 4 5 14 6

Uzbekistan 8 1 1 6 5 10 4

* Qualified for the 2010 FIFA World Cup

* Qualified for playoff

RESULTS

R3 06.02.08

Australia 3 Qatar 0

In Melbourne

Scorers: Joshua Kennedy 10, Tim Cahill 18, Marco Bresciano 33

- -

R3 26.03.08

China 0 Australia 0

In Kunming

- -

R3 01.06.08

Australia 1 Iraq 0

In Brisbane

Scorer: Harry Kewell 47

- -

R3 07.06.08

Iraq 1 Australia 0

In Dubai

Scorer: Emad Mohammed 27

- -

R3 14.06.08

Qatar 1 Australia 3

In Doha

Scorers:

Qatar: Khalfan Al Khalfan 90+4

Australia: Brett Emerton 17, 56, Harry Kewell 75

- -

R3 22.06.08

Australia 0 China 1

In Sydney

Scorer: Sun Xiang 11

- -

R4 10.09.08

Uzbekistan 0 Australia 1

In Tashkent

Scorer: Scott Chipperfield 26

- -

R4 15.10.08

Australia 4 Qatar 0