How to watch Argentina vs Colombia: Live streams for FIFA U-20 World Cup semi-final

Watch Argentina vs Colombia today for a South American clash in the semi-finals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup, with all the details here on live streaming globally.

Argentina vs Colombia: Key information ► Date: Wednesday, 15 October 2025 ► Kick-off time: 6pm local time / 7pm ET / 12am BST (midnight Thurs) ► Venue: Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos, Chile ► FREE stream: FIFA+ (select territories), SBS On Demand (Australia) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

Argentina are arguably the favourites, with a greater historic track record in the U-20 World Cup and the greater form this tournament. In fact, the Albiceleste have won a record six U-20 World Cup titles, and they've won every single game they've played so far, topping Group D before easing past Nigeria and Mexico in the knockout rounds.

As for Colombia, they've never been to a final, but have a strong chance having gone undefeated so far, and having beaten Spain in the quarter final.

It should be a great game featuring some of the stars of the future, so read on for all the information on how to watch Argentina vs Colombia online, on TV, and from anywhere today.

Watch Argentina vs Colombia for FREE

You can watch Argentina vs Colombia for free in numerous countries.

The FIFA+ streaming service is providing a free live stream in certain territories, including the UK. The stream, however, is geo-restricted in countries that have a dedicated broadcast deal in place, including the USA and both Argentina and Colombia.

Additionally, public broadcaster SBS has free live coverage of Argentina vs Colombia in the FIFA U20 World Cup, streaming via SBS On Demand.

Away from home right now? A good VPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad.

Watch Argentina vs Colombia from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Argentina vs Colombia is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

A VPN provider can help in this field.

How to watch Argentina vs Colombia in the US

Fans in the US can watch Argentina vs Colombia in the FIFA U-20 World Cup on cable channel Fox Sports 2. Kick-off is at 7pm ET.