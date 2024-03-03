Awkward! The surprising trophy Harry Kane will receive for finishing as Bundesliga top scorer

Harry Kane's first season at Bayern Munich seems set to end without a team trophy and there could be further embarrassment for the former Tottenham striker if he finishes the season as the Bundesliga's top scorer.

Bayern have won the Bundesliga for the past 11 seasons but the Bavarians are currently 10 points behind Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen and are already out of the German Cup, while their recent form suggest a Champions League win is also unlikely.

Coach Thomas Tuchel has already announced he is leaving at the end of the season and Bayern are at home to Lazio in the teams' last-16 second leg on Tuesday, when they will be hoping to overturn their 1-0 defeat in Rome.

It is fair to say things are not going to plan for Kane, who left Tottenham last summer in search of the first silverware of his career, but now looks likely to have to wait a little longer to claim a trophy at club level.

On a pesonal level, though, Kane has impressed for Bayern this term and the England captain leads the Bundesliga scoring charts with 27 goals from just 24 games in the competition.

Kane recently became the quickest player to reach 25 goals in the Bundesliga, beating a record previously held by former Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Whatever happens from now on, Kane looks likely to finish his debut campaign as top scorer in the Bundesliga.

The 30-year-old's 27 goals see him out on top, seven ahead of VfB Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy, who has 20 in the competition in 2023/24.

Bayern legend Robert Lewandowski won the award seven times, equalling a record set by the great Gerd Muller.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lewandowski, now at Barcelona, won it once for Borussia Dortmund and six times at Bayern – including in his last five seasons at the Allianz Arena.

The award, as seen in the picture above, is a cannon which bears more than a passing resemblance to the one on Arsenal's crest.

That could create an awkward moment for Kane, who is a legend at Tottenham but famously played for the Gunners as a youth player before being released and later joining Spurs.

