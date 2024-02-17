Harry Kane 'not happy' – Thomas Tuchel opens up on issues at Bayern Munich

Harry Kane is "not happy" amid a disappointing run of form and results for Bayern Munich, coach Thomas Tuchel has admitted.

Bayern were beaten 3-0 by Bayer Leverkusen in a top-of-the-table clash in the Bundesliga last weekend and then lost 1-0 to Lazio in the Champions League in midweek.

The Bavarians, champions for the last 11 seasons, are now five points off the pace in the Bundesliga and will need a comeback at the Allianz Arena to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Kane looked isolated in those games, dropping deeper to link up due to a lack of service and looking frustrated by the team's inability to create chances.

"Harry takes care of himself," Tuchel told reporters. "He doesn't need me. He's not happy with the connection in games. Neither are we. I've rarely seen such a discrepancy between training and matches.

"The way he scores in training, the way he puts his chances away – it's incredible. It's world class. But then we rarely find him in matches. He acts like a captain. Everything's okay with him."

Tuchel is under pressure following the back-to-back losses, but the former Chelsea manager is confident Bayern can turn things around.

"It's a strange situation," he said. "The atmosphere is obviously a little gloomy, because we expected a reaction from ourselves.

"That being said, we've only lost the first leg and aren't out of the Champions League just yet. We're all committed to turning things around. In my experience, it's only possible to do so on the training pitch, which is what we did yesterday.

"We'll give it our all in order to muster up the energy we need to reverse our fortunes."

Bayern are in action away to Bochum in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

More Harry Kane stories

Manchester United tipped to sign Harry Kane amid Bayern Munich troubles: report

'He looks isolated on an island': The REAL issue with Harry Kane at Bayern Munich revealed

Harry Kane to go trophyless again? Bayern Munich five behind Bayer Leverkusen after brutal loss