Bale suffers torn ankle ligaments
By app
LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Gareth Bale suffered ruptured ankle ligaments during Saturday's Premier League draw with Blackpool but is expected to be fit for the start of next season, the club said on Monday.
The Wales winger, named last month as the PFA player of the year, was caught in a bad tackle by Blackpool's Charlie Adam during the 1-1 draw at White Hart Lane.
"Gareth will remain in a protective boot for up to 12 days before beginning rehabilitation with the player expected to be fit for the start of pre-season," Spurs said in a statement on their website.
