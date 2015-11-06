Banned FIFA president Blatter taken ill

Suspended FIFA president Sepp Blatter is recovering at home after being taken ill this week.

The 79-year-old, who is currently serving a 90-day ban from football, is reported to have suffered a stress-related illness but has not been hospitalised.

Blatter's adviser Klaus Stoehlker confirmed to Omnisport: "The president is under medical evaluations at home and not in hospital. He will be back in a few days."