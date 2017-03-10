Banned Mings extremely disappointed after 'accidental' Zlatan collision

Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings says he is extremely disappointed to be banned for five matches after a tangle with Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Saturday, strongly rejecting claims he stamped on the Manchester United player.

Mings, 23, is due to miss Premier League matches against West Ham, Swansea City, Southampton, Liverpool and Chelsea, the Football Association having confirmed his lengthy suspension following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing on Wednesday.

The defender appeared to stamp down on the prone Ibrahimovic after a challenge in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Swedish veteran received a three-match ban for appearing to elbow Mings during a corner in the wake of the initial contact.

My thoughts on the situation, thank you. March 10, 2017

"I am extremely disappointed at the FA's decision to ban me for five matches following what was an accidental collision with Zlatan Ibrahimovic," Mings said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"At no time was there any intentional stamp or a movement to suggest that.

"My foot did not change course and at no point did I try and move my foot towards his head. My only focus was to get back in and defend, conduct like that is not part of my game.

"So for people to deem that I could intentionally stamp on a fellow professional's head is upsetting.

"It is an action that would not be acceptable in any walk of life, let alone on a football pitch, and one that would never cross my mind.

"I would like to thank Bournemouth and all the club's fans for their unwavering support this week.

"I can't wait to get back to playing again and help the team retain our Premier League status for another season."