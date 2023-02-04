Banner flown over Goodison Park as Everton fans intensify anti-board protests

Everton (opens in new tab) fans have taken to the skies with their protests against the club's owners, as a plane trailing the message 'League's worst run club' flew over Goodison Park during Saturday's clash with Arsenal (opens in new tab).

Once again, members of the Toffees board stayed away due to safety concerns – having been advised not attend last month's defeat to Southampton for the same reason.

The mood around the Merseyside club has become increasingly toxic in recent weeks, with Everton facing a fight for their Premier League lives.

Majority owner Farhad Moshiri, long-serving chairman Bill Kenwright, and CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale were absent from Sean Dyche's first game in charge, following the sacking of Frank Lampard last week.

Kenwright had received death threats, while the club claimed Barret-Baxendale was physically assaulted as she left the directors' box after the 4-1 home loss to Brighton last month.

It's not the first time a protest banner has been flown over Goodison in recent times: in January last year, a message targeting Kenwright, reading '22 years of failure Bill' was seen during a defeat to Aston Villa.

In both cases, the message included the Twitter handle for TimetogoBill, a campaign apparently calling for the board to step down.

Prior to Saturday's game, hordes of Everton fans marched through the streets outside the ground, behind a banner reading 'A board full of liars'.