Barcelona add Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to managerial shortlist - report

Barcelona have added Jurgen Klopp to their managerial shortlist, according to reports.

Ronald Koeman is said to be on the verge of the sack after a disappointing start to the season.

Barcelona lost 3-0 to Benfica on matchday two of the Champions League, having previously been defeated by the same scoreline by Bayern Munich.

The Blaugrana are unbeaten in La Liga but have won only three of their first six matches this term.

Koeman's style of play has been criticised by sections of the fan base, while his relationship with the president Joan Laporta has broken down beyond repair.

Despite being defended by Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong after the loss to Benfica on Wednesday, the Dutchman looks set to be dismissed during the upcoming international break.

Even a victory over Atletico Madrid on Saturday is unlikely to be enough to earn Koeman a stay of execution.

Barcelona have already begun the search for a new manager, with Xavi Hernandez, Roberto Martinez and Andrea Pirlo having all been linked with the job in recent days.

According to El Nacional, Klopp is also on the club's list of potential candidates, alongside River Plate boss Marcelo Gallardo.

However, Barcelona are surely wasting their time trying to prise the German away from Liverpool.

Klopp is settled at Anfield and is expected to remain at the club until his contract expires in 2024.

Liverpool look well placed to challenge for the Premier League title and the Champions League this season, and Barcelona would represent a major step down.

Klopp does not look like a particularly natural fit for the Catalans either, unless Laporta is proposing a shake-up at the Camp Nou.

Liverpool fans will certainly not be losing any sleep over the prospect of their manager departing for a club in crisis just two months into the new season.

