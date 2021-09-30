Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong insists sacking Ronald Koeman is not the answer

Frenkie de Jong does not believe sacking Ronald Koeman would solve Barcelona's problems.

The Blaugrana have endured a disappointing start to the season, leaving Koeman on the brink of the sack.

A 3-0 defeat by Benfica on Wednesday makes this Barcelona's worst ever start to a Champions League campaign, following a defeat by the same scoreline by Bayern Munich on matchday one.

Koeman's side have also been underwhelming in La Liga, winning only three of their six games so far.

The Dutchman's relationship with Joan Laporta, Barcelona's president, is said to be beyond repair.

Xavi Hernandez, Andrea Pirlo and Roberto Martinez are among the manager who have been linked with Koeman's job.

However, two Barcelona players leapt to the defence of their head coach following the loss to Benfica.

De Jong and Sergio Busquests played down suggestions that Barcelona would be doing better under another manager.

"I can't talk about Koeman, it's not for me to say," De Jong said. "I don't think changing the coach can solve anything.

"We are trying everything, working hard in training, we are trying our best on the field but today was not our day, that is clear."

Busquets echoed the thoughts of his midfield colleague, telling reporters: “In the end the easy thing is to [sack Koeman]. But we all have a responsibility. We are in a critical situation."

Barcelona's on-field woes are compounded by their off-field problems, with the club's debts now totalling around £1.2 billion.

That financial block hole contributed to Lionel Messi's exit in the summer, with Barcelona forced to cut their wage bill substantially.

The club is struggling to adapt to the post-Messi era, but the powers that be at the Camp Nou are unlikely to heed De Jong's message.

Koeman looks set to be dismissed sooner rather than later, with the upcoming international break offering Laporta the ideal time to make a change.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

NOW READ

QUIZ! Can you name Manchester City's top 50 most expensive signings?

EUROPE Champions League groups ranked by difficulty

FEATURE How does Erling Haaland's goalscoring record compare to that of Messi, Ronaldo Lewandowski and Mbappe at the same age?