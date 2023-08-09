Arsenal have agreed deals for TWO Bukayo Saka backups to leave in the coming days: report

Arsenal are set to let two players who can deputise for Bukayo Saka on the right wing leave in the next couple of weeks.

England international Saka is the only player in the Premier League to have played in all 38 fixtures for the past two seasons running. He is also the only Arsenal player to have done so in history – and he still doesn't turn 22 until September.

The statistic highlights his importance to manager Mikel Arteta but despite the lack of serious competitors to challenge him for his position on the right of the front three, the Basque boss now appears to be getting rid of the only two stars who could possibly alleviate his workload.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is having a clearout on the right wing (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Last season, Arsenal retained young Brazilian winger Marquinhos as an option for the Europa League before sending him on loan to Norwich in January. According to L'Equipe, that won't be the plan this time in the Champions League, with the starlet heading out to Nantes for another season on loan.

A €12 million option to purchase with a €22million buyback clause was said to be discussed, though no such details are to be included in the final deal.

VIDEO: The GENIUS Way Arsenal Just Beat Man City At Their Own Game

While Marquinhos was perhaps promoted to Arsenal's first team a little earlier than expected last season due to the loan exit of Nicolas Pepe, the Ivorian won't be returning to see out the final year of his Emirates Stadium deal this time around.

The Express say that the former Gunners record signing has agreed terms with Besiktas. The Turkish outfit and Pepe's agent would both like Arsenal to terminate the contract 12 months early, though the north Londoners would obviously prefer to agree a fee.

Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe's exit is imminent (Image credit: Getty)

That leaves the likes of youth products Ethan Nwaneri and Amario Cozier-Duberry as the primary options as left-footers on the right flank, while Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli can all play there in a pinch.

As per The Athletic, the Gunners have agreed a move for David Raya and now seem unlikely to bring in a fifth signing until significant outgoings have been confirmed.

More Arsenal stories

In FourFourTwo's Season Preview, we ask whether Arsenal are truly back, following last season's title challenge.

Arsenal transfer news is ramping up this summer, with the Gunners spending £200m early in the window. The Gunners could be targeting two more Manchester City players, according to reports. Xavi Simons is on the radar and Ivan Fresneda could join, though Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too. Romeo Lavia is in the crosshairs – though Liverpool want him, too. Takehiro Tomiyasu is set for an "intriguing switch", while Moises Caicedo looks Chelsea-bound.

Arsenal are believed to want another right-winger, while Gabri Veiga favours Arsenal over Spurs.