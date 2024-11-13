Barcelona continue to monitor Liverpool star who could soon become a free transfer: report

Barcelona want to sign one Liverpool star who could soon become a free agent.

Arne Slot - ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - has enjoyed a superb start as manager at Anfield, with the Reds currently top of the Premier League by some margin after 11 games played.

But with something of a contract headache fast approaching, FSG will soon have to splash the cash if they wish to keep hold of three huge names at Liverpool, with the trio attracting plenty of interest.

Barcelona want to sign Mohamed Salah should he chose to move on from Liverpool

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the latest reports from Caught Offside, Mohamed Salah is wanted by La Liga giants Barcelona and the Spanish club want to make him their marquee signing next summer.

The 32-year-old is one of three names - including Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold - who are out of contract in 2025 and he himself could depart Liverpool after joining from Roma back in 2017.

Mohamed Salah already has 10 goals and 10 assists this season (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Nico Williams, Rafael Leão, Salah and Leroy Sané are all thought to be high up on Barcelona's list of targets, with the Catalan club keen to add even more firepower to an attack that contains Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

Slot has continued to play down chatter that he could soon lose a very crucial player in the Egyptian forward, with Liverpool top of the league and also flying high in the UEFA Champions League this season.

"The only thing I think about is he is so important for us," said Slot when asked about Salah's contract earlier this month. "[He] scores important goals, works hard for the team. I’m hoping he can enjoy that feeling many, many, many more times. Especially if I’m here but also if I’m not here.

"I’m hoping he can do this many more times. He’s been incredible for Liverpool over the past eight years. He’s been incredible for us this season and I hope he can continue doing this for the rest of the season and maybe longer to come, but that’s up to him and the club to find the idea about the future."

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Liverpool losing a player of Salah's quality would be huge but they tend not to offer huge contracts to ageing players.

Interest from Saudi Arabia seems the most likely destination already and we are unsure whether he will call time on his career at Anfield this summer.

Slot's men are back in Premier League action following the completion of November's internationals, as they take on Southampton at St Mary's.