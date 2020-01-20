Barcelona think Lautaro Martinez is worth the €110m and could bid this month - report

Lautaro Martinez is a long term target of Barcelona's, with the club hierarchy reportedly seeing him as a perfect fit.

But their interest in the Inter Milan striker has been accelerated of late following the news that Luis Suarez will be out until the end of the season with a knee injury.

The reality is that Barcelona were already planning to replace Suarez, who turns 33 this month.

Barcelona's director of football Eric Abidal confirmed the situation in November last year.

"I am transparent with the players, Luis can tell you because last year I already told him that it was going to be like that," Abidal told Mundo Deportivo.

"That we were going to look for an offensive player and I don't say he did not accept it, he accepted it because he wants the best for the team."

Abidal also conceded that La Blaugrana were interested in Martinez.

"Yes, he is a complete player, I think he is performing at a great level," he said.

"He is a player we know, there are other players who also have a lot of quality.

"I know Barça, I know what adaptation is like, but I don't pay much attention to the player who plays every weekend, I look at others."

Now, according to Catalan radio station Cadena SER, Barcelona have made Martinez a priority.

They state that Barca are willing to meet the 22-year-old's €110m release clause.

It's also reported that the Catalan giants may make their move this month as opposed to summer.

Martinez has scored 10 goals in 19 games in Serie A so far this season.

READ MORE...

Adama Traore is taking the Premier League by storm – but his rise hasn't been a simple story

Andy Mitten column: Manchester United are handling this transfer window better than you might think