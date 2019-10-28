Ivan Rakitic is ready to leave Barcelona amid Manchester United and Juventus interest

Rakitic has fallen out of favour with Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde this season.

The 31-year-old has featured in eight games out of twelve so far, but only for a combined 203 minutes.

With the acquisition of Frenkie De Jong from Ajax last summer, and the continued preference of Arthur, Rakitic's chances in midfield are more and more limited.

There are now seven midfielders in the Barcelona squad and it's thought Rakitic could be followed out of the club by Arturo Vidal and Carles Alena.

According to Marca, Rakitic is now considering his future at Barcelona and will listen to offers in January.

The Croatian was reportedly the subject of numerous bids from across Europe last summer but was reluctant to entertain them as he was happy in Spain.

Paris Saint-Germain were one of the clubs that came closest to signing Rakitic in the last transfer window, but ultimately failed in their pursuit.

Now that the state-of-play has changed, he is more inclined to leave for more playing time.

The report claims the interested parties are now Manchester United and Juventus.

United coach Ole Gunnar Solakjaer recently said the club might be looking to add experience to a relatively young squad.

“There might be some experienced players who can come in and help the younger players – that might be worth the money."

Meanwhile, Maurizio Sarri is rumoured to be keen to add another body in midfield to ensure Juventus are able to cope across all domestic and European competition.

Summer signing Adrian Rabiot has found it hard to make an impact in Turin so far this season.

