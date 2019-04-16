Barcelona ready to pounce amid contract uncertainty around Manchester United star
Barca have set their sights on a huge move for Marcus Rashford, according to reports.
The Catalan giants are plotting a £100m bid to bring Marcus Rashford from Old Trafford to the Camp Nou, according to the Mirror.
Rashford only has a year left on his current contract and is yet to agree an extension.
United are reportedly willing to offer Rashford a massive £300k per-week to keep him at the club, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants the Mancunian to lead a new era at United.
But Barcelona are buoyed by the 21-year-old's contract situation, and believe a £100m bid will be enough to tempt United into selling.
Barça lead the Champions League quarter-final between the two sides 1-0, but as United prepare to defend against further damage on the pitch, they may well face a fight for their star striker off it.
