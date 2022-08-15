Barcelona report: Lionel Messi could make sensational return as Xavi makes request

Barcelona are considering a sensational swoop to re-sign Lionel Messi, according to reports.

The Blaugrana were forced to let their greatest ever player depart the club last summer in order to meet La Liga's salary cap.

Barcelona (opens in new tab)'s financial issues remain, with the club's debts totalling around £1.2 billion.

But that has not prevented them splashing out more than £125m on the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde this summer.

Barcelona have also signed Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen on free transfers, while they continue to pursue Marcos Alonso and Bernardo Silva.

Barcelona's splurge has been funded by the club selling off future revenue streams to various companies.

It is a risky strategy but the Catalan outfit have no plans to abandon it any time soon.

Indeed, they are even weighing up a bid for Messi, with Spanish football expert Guillem Balague (opens in new tab) reporting that Xavi Hernandez has told his superiors that he wants to sign his former team-mate.

However, it is highly unlikely that PSG (opens in new tab) would agree to sell the 35-year-old, especially as he will be out of contract next summer.

Messi has made a bright start to the new season, scoring two goals in the champions' first two Ligue 1 outings.

And while PSG have shown signs of abandoning their galactico-focused recruitment model, they have made Messi a major part of their plans for the 2022/23 campaign.

Manchester City (opens in new tab) schemer Silva is a more realistic target, with the Portugal international seemingly keen to swap the Etihad Stadium for the Camp Nou.

Pep Guardiola has admitted the Premier League champions may have to listen to offers for the former Monaco man, even though he wishes to keep hold of him.

Meanwhile, Barcelona got the La Liga season off to a disappointing start at the weekend.

Xavi's side were held to a 0-0 draw by Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou on Saturday.