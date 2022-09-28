Barcelona report: Lionel Messi wants to leave PSG – but won't return to Camp Nou

Lionel Messi will leave PSG at the end of the season, but a return to his former club looks unlikely.

PSG star Lionel Messi has reportedly decided to leave the French champions when his contract expires at the end of the season, with a move to Major League Soccer on the cards.

The 35-year-old departed his boyhood club Barcelona amid dire financial issues last summer and penned a two-year deal in Paris.

Messi won the Ligue 1 title in his debut season, scoring six league goals as he teamed up with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in a glittering forward line.

But Beteve (opens in new tab)reports that Messi doesn’t want to extend his stay at PSG beyond 2022/23 as he hasn’t settled there.

He will therefore leave next summer, with the Argentina international said to be eyeing a long-touted switch to MLS. 

There have been rumours of a return to Barcelona after club president Joan Laporta publicly stated he would like to make the move happen, but a Camp Nou switch isn’t a priority for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.   

The Catalan publication claims (opens in new tab)that something putting Messi off a move to Barcelona is the presence of his former team-mate Gerard Pique, and that the forward won’t go back if Pique is still a member of the squad.

This follows reports that Pique influenced Barca's decision to let Messi leave (opens in new tab) Camp Nou last year. 

Messi has started the season in good form for PSG, with six goals and eight assists in 11 appearances in all competitions.

He will soon have his sights set on the World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) in Qatar, where he is almost certain to be a part of the Argentina squad. (opens in new tab)

