Barcelona's Lamine Yamal becomes youngest goalscorer in LaLiga history

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal broke another record on Sunday as he became the youngest goalscorer in LaLiga history.

Already the youngest starter and scorer for Spain and the youngest Champions League debutant ever, the 16-year-old set another mark with his strike against Granada on Sunday.

Yamal got behind the Granada defence and tapped into the empty net from close range in added time at the end of the first half at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes.

At the age of 16 years and 87 days, the young forward beat the previous mark by around two weeks.

And it turned out to be an important goal for Barcelona as they came from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw in Andalucia.

Young winger Bryan Zaragoza gave Granada the lead inside 18 seconds, which is now the fastest goal in the competition's history, and added a second after 25 minutes.

After Yamal's goal, Barcelona had the better of the second half and found an equaliser through Sergi Roberto with five minutes left to play.

Xavi's side thought they had won it in added time when Joao Felix headed home at the far post, but his effort was ruled out by a contentious offside call as Ferran Torres was adjudged to have been interfering with play.

The former Manchester City attacker was in an offside position and attempted to head the ball before the Portuguese converted.

Barça are third in LaLiga, one point behind Girona and three adrift of leaders Real Madrid with nine rounds of the competition played.

