'Messi's brain works in different ways' – Beckham on what makes Leo so special

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has opened up on what sets Lionel Messi apart from the rest, saying his "brain works in different ways".

Beckham played against Messi during his time at Real Madrid, before coming up against the Argentine great with LA Galaxy and Paris Saint-Germain later in his career.

Now, the former Manchester United midfielder gets to see the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner up close as the pair work together at Inter Miami, and he admits he is making the most of it.

"I played against him for PSG and for Real Madrid, against Barcelona, and obviously he was unbelievable then, but it's not until you physically see him, and you're sat there watching him, and every move that he does – he never gives the ball away," the former England captain told the Stick to Football podcast.

"When Lionel first joined and arrived in Miami and he was training, I was there for the first five weeks. I was in the training ground 7am every morning just to watch him – and I'm 48 years old, so just to watch him do what he does, train the way that he does, prepare – it's just different."

And on what makes Messi so special, he said: "We all grew up in an era of, 'you have to run, you have to chase', and then you watch him. He's clever, his brain works in different ways. He sees things that other players just don’t see for five minutes after that.

"It's just amazing to watch – so everything, he never gives the ball away, his work ethic is still there, he won the World Cup last year and he’s as hungry as he was when he was a young kid."

Beckham also admits he has been impressed by just how normal the 36-year-old is – despite everything he has achieved in football.

"He is so humble," he said. "It's just the normal things that we all think ‘that's how it should be’. This is someone that, especially in Miami, he's not left alone. He's chased everywhere, he’s followed everywhere, there's thousands of people every single day at the training ground just to watch him get in his car and drive down the road.

"From the moment he arrived in Miami, he drives himself to the supermarket, does his shopping, goes home – and people are shocked at that, but that is him. He’s humble, he's hardworking, he's got a great family. His wife is amazing, the kids are amazing – he's just a normal guy with an unbelievable talent.”

