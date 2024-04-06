Liverpool report: Xabi Alonso to take Real Madrid job in 2025

By Ben Hayward
published

Liverpool might have to wait a long time to appoint Xabi Alonso, with one report claiming he will move to Real Madrid in 2025

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso looks on ahead of Bayer Leverkusen's Europa League clash against Qarabag in March 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool might be made to wait even longer to appoint Xabi Alonso as manager, with the Bayer Leverkusen coach reportedly ready to move to Real Madrid in 2025.

Alonso was the overwhelming favourite to take over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer after the German announced he would be stepping down at the end of the season, but the former Liverpool midfielder has pledged his short-term future to Leverkusen.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1